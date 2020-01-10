Rain continues Friday, heavier rain on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.
Severe weather is not expected, but we will have to deal with wet roads at times and periods of steady rain especially on Saturday.
Look for on and off rain Friday and winds that could gusts over 30 mph.
Then, the rain will really pick up out ahead of our front Saturday.
Expect the heaviest rain and possibility of thunderstorms between noon and 6 p.m.
The rain will end by dawn Sunday with totals of 1 to 2 inches.
The other story will be our near record warmth both Friday and Saturday.
The record right now Friday is 61 degrees and we’re forecasting 62.
Saturda, the current record is 67 and the forecast is 70.
By Sunday afternoon the temperature will fall to the mid-40s.
Monday through Wednesday will be dry with more rain arriving late Wednesday through Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.