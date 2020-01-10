Rain, gusty winds Friday and Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get the umbrella ready and hold on to your hat!
Rain and some gusty winds are on the way the next two days.
Both Friday and Saturday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days
We are not expecting severe weather, but this will be disruptive with wet roads and periods of steady rain, especially on Saturday.
Look for on and off rain Friday with winds that could gusts over 30 mph.
Then, the rain will really pick up out ahead of our front Saturday. Expect the heaviest rain and possibility of thunderstorms between noon and 6 p.m.
The rain will end by dawn Sunday with totals of 1 to 2 inches.
The record for rainfall Friday is 1.57 inches, set in 1924, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Saturday’s record is 1.78 inches from 1913.
The other story will be our near record warmth both Friday and Saturday.
We’ve already surpassed the record high low morning temperature of 46 degrees. It’s 53 now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The record high right now Friday is 61 degrees, and we’re forecasting 62 degrees.
On Saturday, the current high temperature record is 67, and we’re expecting thermometers to top out at 70.
By Sunday afternoon the temperature will fall to the mid 40s.
Monday through Wednesday will be dry with more rain arriving late Wednesday through Thursday.
