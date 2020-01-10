SD State, Ft. Wayne meet in conference play

STEPPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits have scored 70.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they put up over 13 non-conference games.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 37.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 67.2 percent of his foul shots this season.