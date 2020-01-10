Top fundraiser for Carew Tower Climb is 5-year-old boy with lung disease

ALEXANDRIA, KY (FOX19) - By all accounts, Keegan Smith is an active, energetic and happy five-year-old boy. He loves Paw Patrol and singing. He wants to be a fire fighter or a paramedic when he grows up.
For the moment, Keegan also comes attached to an oxygen tube. It’s with him whenever he does anything—eats, sleeps or plays—because Keegan was born with several issues affecting his lungs.
“At this point we have no clue when he will get off oxygen,” Keegan’s mom, Karensa Smith told FOX19 NOW. “They’re hoping maybe his lungs get a little stronger.”
Still, despite the oxygen tube, Keegan runs around and plays like any other kid.
His mom Karensa Smith says she hopes through research and advancements in the medical field, if there isn’t a cure, there may be easier ways to live with his disease.
“Right now we’ve not been able to find any type of small little portable concentrator that’s light enough for him to wear in a backpack,” Smith said, "so that he could go run and play independently on the playground.”
That’s why Karensa is raising money for the Fight for Air Carew Tower Climb in February.
Team Keegan is the top fundraiser for the event with almost $3,000 raised so far.
“Everybody likes Keegan,” American Lung Association Development Manager Amy Ullman said. “I think everybody is fundraising for Keegan that knows them. And so we just kind of got to know each other and they’ve had a really big impact in the short amount of time that they’ve been involved with the Fight for Air Climb.”
They hope this money can help people like Keegan live more independent lives.
“If we go to a playground it’s hard or even one of the indoor play areas because he’s kind of connected to one of us, he can’t just run off and go up the play steps without one of us having to go up there with him,” Karensa said.
To raise money for the Fight for Air Climb, Team Keegan is hosting a fundraiser Saturday. It’s at Morningstar Pottery in Alexandria from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds that day will go straight to Team Keegan.
Keegan will be at the fundraiser most of the day, so stop by to say hello!
If you would like to find out more about Team Keegan or to donate to their team, click here.
