Couples with similar Pontiac Trans AM love stories meet at Cincinnati Car Show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cavalcade of Customs Cincinnati Car Show is not just a place to look at exotic cars, but it is also a place where two couples, who share their love their black Pontiac Trans Am cars, met.
Leslie Markesbery’s black 1982 Pontiac Trans Am is more than just a sweet ride. It is her love story. Markesbery bought the car after she graduated college in 1985 and rear-ended another car.
“My husband drove a wrecker for the place I got the car fixed. That’s how we met,” Markesbery laughed as she talked to FOX19 from the Cavalcade of Customs car show in downtown Cincinnati. “I got the car. I got the guy!”
Markesbery describes her car as her first love and her husband as her second. “He got my phone number off the invoice, is that not creepy? But I’m so glad,” the Florence, Ky woman said.
She kept the car and the guy for more than 30 years. They started getting work done on the car for their 30th anniversary. They’ve been showing it for three years.
Her husband got several pictures of their love story framed to display with the car at shows. It includes a picture of them with the car at their wedding.
Little did they know another Kentucky couple across the room from them shares a similar story.
Gene and Rhonda Moberly, from Paris, Ky, and have been married for 37 years. They also had their Black Pontiac Trans Am at their wedding. Their car is a 1977 model that they’ve been showing for 20 years.
“This was the first wife before her so she loves it, too,” Gene Moberly laughed as he show FOX 19 his car. Moberly says he bought it in 1981. The couple now puts car seats in the back for their grandchildren.
While working on this story, the FOX 19 was able to unite the two couples.
“I think it’s hilarious, but Trans Ams are birds so it’s more love bird stories so it’s completely appropriate,” said Markesbery.
Cavalcade of Customs car show continues Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.