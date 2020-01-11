Heavy police presence after shooting in North College Hill

A large amount of police arrived in North College Hill Saturday morning after shooting occurred. (Source: WTOC)
By Natalya Daoud | January 11, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 7:50 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A heavy police presence Saturday morning after a shooting happened in North College Hill.

Police say they received a call just after midnight about a shooting on Savannah and Dallas Avenues.

It was initially believed that an officer was shot at, but police confirmed the bullet was half a block away from the officer.

Police did say they found bullet holes on two vehicles and a building.

No injuries have been reported, said officers.

Officers are still investigating.

