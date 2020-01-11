Heavy police presence after shooting in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A heavy police presence Saturday morning after a shooting happened in North College Hill.
Police say they received a call just after midnight about a shooting on Savannah and Dallas Avenues.
It was initially believed that an officer was shot at, but police confirmed the bullet was half a block away from the officer.
Police did say they found bullet holes on two vehicles and a building.
No injuries have been reported, said officers.
Officers are still investigating.
