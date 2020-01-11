Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are interviewing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their head coach. McDaniels has interviewed with Cleveland two other times. He didn't get the job in 2009 and removed himself from consideration in 2014 to stay with New England. McDaniels is the eighth candidate to meet with the Browns. They fired Freddie Kitchens after going 6-10 this season and owner Jimmy Haslam is on the verge of hiring his sixth coach since 2012. Haslam and his search committee have no other interviews scheduled at this point and could be nearing a decision.