Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are interviewing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their head coach. McDaniels has interviewed with Cleveland two other times. He didn't get the job in 2009 and removed himself from consideration in 2014 to stay with New England. McDaniels is the eighth candidate to meet with the Browns. They fired Freddie Kitchens after going 6-10 this season and owner Jimmy Haslam is on the verge of hiring his sixth coach since 2012. Haslam and his search committee have no other interviews scheduled at this point and could be nearing a decision.
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a $17.5 million contract for next season with the Cleveland Indians and avoided salary arbitration. Lindor has been the subject of trade rumors for months, but to this point the Indians haven't moved on any offers for the 26-year-old. Lindor made $10.55 million last season. He's under the club's contractual control through the 2021 season, when he'll be eligible for free agency and a huge pay day. The Indians also avoided arbitration with starter Mike Clevinger, reliever Nick Wittgren and outfielders Tyler Naquin and Delino DeShields.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevor Bauer has agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, bypassing salary arbitration after the All-Star pitcher had a contentious hearing with Cleveland last offseason. Bauer was acquired from the Indians in July, and he relished beating Cleveland in arbitration the past two offseasons. He complained after last winter's hearing that Major League Baseball labor relations staff attempted “character assassination” against him regarding a fundraising effort that used dirty jokes to raise awareness. The right-hander was awarded $13 million over the Indians' $11 million offer in 2019.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 is heading into its second week of conference play. A high-profile matchup between third-ranked Kansas and No. 4 Baylor on Saturday could set the stage for the rest of the season. The other big game Saturday features No. 17 West Virginia against Texas Tech. On the women's side, sixth-ranked Baylor is flying high into the weekend after routing No. 1 Connecticut, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 25 points as Buffalo narrowly beat Miami (Ohio) 83-78. Dalonte Brown led the RedHawks with 18 points and seven rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Wampler had 26 points as Wright St. stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating IUPUI 84-70. Loudon Love added 20 points for the Raiders. Wampler made 10 of 11 shots. Love also had 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Raiders. Trey Calvin had 10 points for Wright St. (15-3, 5-0 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Minnett had 24 points for the Jaguars (5-13, 1-4).