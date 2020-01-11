High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Strong low pressure moving through the Tri-State will drag a cold front across the region tonight, bringing strong wind fields and an end to the rain.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for southeast Indiana, most of northern Kentucky, and most of southwest Ohio from 8 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. Winds will be generally be 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts to near 60 mph.
The remaining counties of southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky are under a Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday. Expect wind gusts to 45 mph.
Rain will end tonight, but clouds will be tough to break. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with temps starting in the mid 30′s and topping out in the mid 40′s
Some sunshine returns Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 50′s.
More very mild weather arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s.
In fact, temps remain above normal into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.