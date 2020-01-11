Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden are dueling for votes in Los Angeles, where Buttigieg promised a new era of help for the homeless while Biden touted an endorsement from Mayor Eric Garcetti. On Friday, Buttigieg toured a short-term housing complex for the homeless, where he outlined his plans to spend billions of dollars to build affordable housing and he criticized Washington for not doing enough to help people living on the streets. Biden appeared with Garcetti in downtown, where the mayor called the former vice president “the right leader at the right moment" a day after the endorsement was announced.