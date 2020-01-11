Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
State agency director challenging Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Indiana Department of Revenue has decided to challenge embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid seeking the Republican nomination for the office. Adam Krupp tells The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette he would resign as the revenue department’s commissioner by the end of January to run full-time for attorney general. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Krupp to the position in 2017 after he previously was an attorney in then-Gov. Mike Pence’s office. Hill is seeking reelection even as he awaits the outcome from professional misconduct allegations of drunkenly groping four women that threaten his law license.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
Special prosecutor sought in attack after bus fatal sentence
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — County prosecutors say a special prosecutor should be appointed to determine whether a northern Indiana woman will be charged in an attack on a woman who had just been sentenced in a crash that killed her three children. Fulton County prosecutors asked a judge in a filing Thursday that they cannot be unbiased in deciding charges against Brittany Ingle. The attack unfolded Dec. 18 after Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in the deaths of Ingle's three children. A probable cause affidavit says Ingle hit Shepherd in the head with her hand or elbow. Shepherd wasn't injured.
ELECTION 2020-CALIFORNIA-BUTTIGIEG-BIDEN
Biden seeks to upstage Buttigieg in fight for California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden are dueling for votes in Los Angeles, where Buttigieg promised a new era of help for the homeless while Biden touted an endorsement from Mayor Eric Garcetti. On Friday, Buttigieg toured a short-term housing complex for the homeless, where he outlined his plans to spend billions of dollars to build affordable housing and he criticized Washington for not doing enough to help people living on the streets. Biden appeared with Garcetti in downtown, where the mayor called the former vice president “the right leader at the right moment" a day after the endorsement was announced.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana Republicans hold fast against cash shift to schools
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans are remaining firm against Democratic proposals for using an unexpected jump in state revenue to increase school funding this year. The Indiana House voted along party lines Thursday in rejecting amendments from Democrats to a spending bill being fast-tracked by Republicans that directs $291 million to paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college construction projects. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislators maintain that approach will save the state at least $130 million in long-term interest payments and that more can be done about the state’s lagging teacher pay in 2021 when a new two-year budget is written.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg nets first black congressional backer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The endorsement is significant for Buttigieg, who has been criticized within the party for his scant support among African Americans.
DILLINGER'S BODY-EXHUMATION
Dillinger exhumation suit dismissed, but new suit possible
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has granted a motion dismissing a lawsuit filed by a nephew of 1930s gangster John Dillinger, who wants to exhume the notorious criminal's Indianapolis grave. A Marion County judge last month dismissed Michael Thompson’s lawsuit without prejudice after finding he needed the cemetery's permission to exhume Dillinger’s grave. The judge later granted Thompson an extension to file an amended complaint. But his attorney filed a motion Tuesday seeking to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice and it was granted. Thompson's attorney, Andrea Simmons, says that filing was procedural, allowing him to file another lawsuit in the future.
FATAL STABBING-SOUTH BEND
Indiana man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend 105 times
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old man in South Bend, Indiana, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times. According to the South Bend Tribune, Marshun Lloyd had been sending his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Starr, threatening text messages after she took out a no-contact order against him. Starr was found dead in her home on March 10. Her autopsy showed she died of multiple stab wounds.