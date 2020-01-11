Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-KENTUCKY-CANDIDATES
Kentucky congressman draws challenge from prominent attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent attorney has stepped forward to challenge U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky. Todd McMurtry filed on Friday to challenge Massie in the May GOP primary in the 4th District. The solidly Republican district spans the state's northern tier. McMurtry has represented a Kentucky student, Nick Sandmann, who was embroiled in a viral encounter with a Native American activist, in lawsuits over media coverage. McMurtry says he's a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and says the president can't count on Massie. Massie was first elected to Congress in 2012. His office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Bills respond to Bevin's flurry of last-minute pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have responded to ex-Matt Bevin's flurry of pardons. Bills have been introduced to put checks on gubernatorial pardon powers and ensure victims are notified before their assailants are pardoned. Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his election defeat and his final day in office on Dec. 9. Several stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. One proposed constitutional amendment would give crime victims the right to be notified before their assailants are pardoned. Another would strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to an election and the time between an election and inauguration.
PROBABLE VAPING FATALITY
Kentucky officials report probable vaping-related death
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials have announced the state's first probable vaping-related death. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Angela Dearinger said the man who died was in his late 20s. The Centers for Disease Control website said as of Tuesday, 57 vaping-related deaths had been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The state Department for Public Health has been investigating reports of vaping-related illness since September. The department said Kentucky has had 48 reports of possible vaping-related illness, including 13 probable cases, seven confirmed and 15 pending. Eleven were determined not related to vaping, and two were residents of other states treated in Kentucky.
FATAL ANIMAL ATTACK
Kentucky State Police: Dog may have fatally mauled man
CONWAY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a pit bull is thought to have fatally mauled a man. Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens told news outlets he was called to a home in Conway on Friday for a reported fatal dog attack. Kentucky State Police say they encountered a very aggressive dog near the victim when they arrived. Trooper Scottie Pennington said the victim had dog bites on his face and head. The dog was shot by a trooper. The dog belonged to a woman who was visiting the home. An autopsy will be done on both the victim and the dog. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.
MEDICAID CONTRACTS
Beshear administration seeks Medicaid contract proposals
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's administration has issued a request for proposals for Medicaid managed care contracts. The move comes after Beshear canceled contracts awarded by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration near the end of Bevin's term last year. Contracts with Aetna via Coventry Cares, Anthem Inc., Humana Inc. via CareSource, Passport Health Plan and Wellcare expire June 30. The Bevin administration dropped Passport Health Plan in awarding $8 billion annually in Medicaid contracts in November to Aetna, Humana, Wellcare and newcomers United Healthcare and Molina Health Care. The administration hopes to select providers in the spring.
ABANDONED CHILDREN-ARREST
Sheriff: 2 arrested after infant found abandoned in the cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say two people under the influence of drugs left an infant lying on the road in frigid temperatures. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Destiny McQueen and 49-year-old Michael Augst were arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Deputies say they found McQueen running in the road, high on an unknown substance. She told authorities her two children were also on the roadway. Deputies found a 5-month-old infant on the roadway in minimal clothing in cold weather. Deputies later found the other child and Augst in a cold home. It's unclear whether McQueen or Augst have attorneys.