Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Opioid-dependent kids' guardians seek to form class in suit
CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys representing guardians of children born dependent on opioids are asking a federal judge in Cleveland to include them as a group in a class action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry. The motion was filed this week on behalf of guardians caring for children with neonatal abstinence syndrome from Ohio and California. An attorney says around 400,000 such children have been born in the last two decades. Tuesday's motion asks the judge overseeing the lawsuit to create a registry to identify children diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and form a medical panel to determine best practices for treatment.
HIGHWAY PATROL-FATAL SHOOTING
Authorities: Trooper kills man holding woman at gunpoint
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a man holding a woman at gunpoint following a 19-minute high-speed chase. The man shot Thursday morning along Ohio Route 7 in Belmont County has been identified as 41-year-old Joshua Roberts, of Meadville, Pennsylvania. The highway patrol says a 34-year-old woman driving the vehicle was grazed in the shoulder by troopers and received treatment. The highway patrol says the chase began in Monroe County after a license plate check showed the vehicle was stolen out of Pennsylvania and ended when the vehicle ran over spiked stop sticks and crashed.
MISSING TEEN-SEARCH
Volunteers to search for teen who vanished three weeks ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Volunteers are planning to search this weekend for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing three weeks ago. Police in Port Clinton have released little new information as of late about the disappearance of Harley Dilly. He was last seen leaving home on the morning of Dec. 20, but he never showed up for school. Authorities already have carried out several searches with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. Volunteers are planning to go out Saturday in the city along Lake Erie. Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home.
PROTESTER PUNCHED-TRUMP RALLY
Man convicted of assault for hitting Trump protester
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump has been found guilty. A jury convicted 30-year-old Dallas Frazier Thursday of misdemeanor assault for hitting Michael Alter outside the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati in August. Prosecutors said Frazier jumped out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and shouted, "You want some," before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face. Frazier's attorneys argued it wasn't an assault and that Alter instigated the confrontation by taunting Frazier and making a “come on” gesture. Alter required eye surgery as a result of the attack. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.
GPS MONITORING-OHIO
Report questions expanded Ohio inmate electronic monitoring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report is questioning the effectiveness of an expansion of electronic monitoring of inmates in Ohio. The 77-page report was presented Monday to Gov. Mike DeWine's task force looking at how inmates are supervised after release. The report says there's limited evidence that the widespread use of GPS monitoring will reduce the rate at which ex-offenders commit new crimes or that it will enhance public safety. The report also says an expansion could be costly. DeWine has asked the task force to look at all aspects of supervising inmates upon release.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Medical board OKs up to $200K to review sex misconduct cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has approved spending up to $150,000 more on a review of about 2,000 closed cases of alleged sexual misconduct or impropriety by doctors. It previously approved $50,000 to pay former prosecutors or other law enforcement agents to review whether any cases were improperly closed or involved evidence of criminal misconduct that was ignored. The additional funding approved this week was sought to hire more reviewers and finish that work by summer. The board launched the review after learning evidence was ignored in investigating an Ohio State University team doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades.
SUFFRAGE MEMORIAL-OHIO STATEHOUSE
Group to propose Ohio Statehouse women's suffrage memorial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group planning the celebration of the women's suffrage centennial is ready to propose a permanent memorial on the Ohio Statehouse grounds. Members of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission say the effort will require raising more than $1 million. If approved, construction could follow after a five-year waiting period. Gongwer News Service reports that the commission will propose the project to the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board next week. Members of the commission noted at a meeting on Wednesday that currently all monuments to actual historical figures on the Statehouse grounds in Columbus are monuments of men.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice'
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is using his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up “American justice" by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. While in Ohio on Thursday, he also mocked Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the strike without first consulting Congress. Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't “operating with a full deck,” and he called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “pencil neck.” The president's comments came shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
T25-STRUGGLING BUCKEYES
Struggling Ohio State trying to avoid another January swoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann is trying to avoid another January swoon by his young Buckeyes. For the second year in a row, the new year is bringing misery for Ohio State, which has shot poorly in losing three games in a row, including the first two of an arduous stretch of Big Ten contests. Last season the Buckeyes finished December 2018 at 12-1, only to lose the first five in a row and six of the first seven after the calendar flipped over to January. Kaleb Wesson has been a bright spot, averaging 14.7 points per game,
BC-US-HOAX CALLS-TEEN CHARGED
Prosecutors recommend probation for teen's hoax SWAT calls
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment. Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies. A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway. Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.