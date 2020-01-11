Officer injured during arrest in Blue Ash, court documents say

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) -An officer was injured in Blue Ash while arresting an intoxicated 19-year-old Friday, court documents say.
Court documents say police were called to the 9300 block of Bluewing Terrace for a loud party complaint and found the intoxicated, Terts Verhaak, blocking the entrance to the backyard where the noise was coming from.
Police say they questioned Verhaak because they say he did not appear like he was old enough to drink and he had a strong odor of alcohol.
While officers asked Verhaak for his identification, Verhaak fled on foot to the backyard of the residence, court documents say.
Court documents say while Verhaak resisted arrest, he injured an officer and was eventually placed into custody.
After he was Mirandized, officers say Verhaak admitted to consuming alcohol, running from police, actively resisting arrest and committing theft at the residence.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
Court documents say Verhaak is facing one count of resisting arrest, one count of obstructing official business and one count of disorderly conduct.
Verhaak is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
