FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and severe thunderstorm watch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Showers and embedded thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday’s First Alert Weather Day. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 5 p.m.
A few storms may reach severe limits with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts has the primary threats.
Rainfall amounts will range from one to two inches. As the rain persists, localized flooding will also be a concern. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Strong winds out of the south are expected with gusts as high as 55 mph. Record breaking high temperatures are also expected as daytime highs touch 70 degrees. The old record was 67 in 1890.
Dry conditions will return tomorrow as a cooler air mass settles in. On Sunday there will be more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
