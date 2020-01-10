Warm, wet and windy Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday we tied a record high of 61. Saturday we should be able to set a new record along with some heavy rain in spots.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area until 7am Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 50mph.
Overnight rain will taper off and we should be mainly dry through 10am. From noon until 6pm we will see the best chance for stronger storms and maybe an isolated severe storm with strong winds. Rainfall totals for Saturday will be around an inch with as much as two inches in spots.
Rain will end in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be near 40. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with more rain Wednesday. We may see some wintry precipitation Friday with another active system approaching for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.