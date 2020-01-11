WATCH: Police release video of Mt. Healthy shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy Police have released surveillance video from a shooting early Thursday night in an effort to find two suspects.
The shooting reportedly happened at the AmeriStop on Compton Road. Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at the convenience store around 6:30 p.m.
Two bullet holes were found in the store’s front window.
One witness reportedly told police a subject in the lot had a short argument with another person driving through it. The gunshots were then fired when the vehicle drove off.
Police say they do not believe anyone was injured.
Now they say they are looking for the female driver of a silver Dodge Charger dating from sometime between 2011-2015. They are also looking for the make passenger in that car.
In the video, you can see the flash of gunshots. Police say they believe at least four shots were fired.
Police are hoping for help identifying those responsible for the gunfire, especially from bystanders who scattered as the shots sounded.
“What we’d obviously like to know is if there was any connection, outside of this one encounter, between the victim and the suspect and the identity of the suspect or the operator of the vehicle that drove the suspect away,” Sgt. Greg Nolte told FOX19 NOW.
Anyone with information on the shooter or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
