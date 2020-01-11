5 years after man shot down in West End, family still searching for answers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - January marks five years since 35-year-old Lerois Harris was found shot in the chest on Linn Street in the West End.
Days afterwards, in February 2015, Harris would die from his wounds at a local hospital.
Now in 2020, his family is still searching for answers. They say they want his killer caught, but it seems neither they nor police know who his killer is.
“We got a phone call,” Harris’s aunt, Reeshemah Madaris told FOX19 NOW. “They said he got shot three times. So we went down there. We know he passed, we just don’t know who did it.”
The family had a glimmer of hope in the murder’s aftermath, as police made an arrest in the case. But police later released the man after reportedly saying he didn’t do it.
As for Harris, who also went by Duke, the family describes him as a “happy guy.”
“He never bothered nobody,” Madaris said. “He was a good kid.”
Harris was a father of three when he was shot, the family says. He would not live to see the birth of his fourth child.
That’s four children Harris left behind—four children who were robbed of their father by a gunman who’s still at large.
A family member who wishes to remain anonymous says those kids think about their dad all the time.
“They always (on) Facebook, posting his picture, and they wish he was here,” the family member said. “We all do.”
It isn’t the only tragedy endured by the Harris family—or the most recent one.
In December 2019, Demarlo Harris, 30, was shot on the West Side in the Villages of Roll Hill. First responders reportedly declared him dead at the scene.
A man, Robert Chapman, has been indicted for his murder.
“Yes, a struggle, two murders,” Madaris admitted. “And Demarlo mother can’t handle it. But she is doing good. She is being strong. We got her.”
Now, Madaris says, they just want to know who killed the man they called Duke.
“It’s hurtful,” Madaris said. “It’s very hurtful. We still don’t know who it is. We still don’t know.”
Police tell FOX!9 NOW Harris’s murder is still an active case and the urge the public to come forward with any information.
You can call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
