Golden Alert issued for missing NKY woman with dementia

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen at a grocery store in Union.
Deputies said Peggy Conners, 69, of Union was last seen in the Kroger Marketplace in the 9000 block of U.S. 42. She made a phone call to her family around 3 p.m. but deputies said she disappeared before anyone could find her.
Conners is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with gray hair. She was reportedly wearing a maroon coat, a black scarf and denim slacks when she went missing.
Sightings were reported in the area but deputies are still searching.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and wait until first responders arrive.
