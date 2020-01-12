Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Denver Nuggets 111-103. Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers held off a furious Denver rally to win their second straight. The Nuggets trailed by as many as 17 and were down 14 to start the fourth. They then outscored the Cavaliers 25-10, led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, before Cleveland recovered. Murray and Jokic were held in check for three quarters.