Historic Cheviot restaurant to close after 57 years of business

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - A cornerstone of the Cheviot community for over five decades will be closing its doors later this month.
Residents of Cincinnati’s West Side have been coming into Stone’s Restaurant for 57 years. Come Jan. 25, it will no longer be an option for hungry customers.
The Stones have been welcoming generation after generation of families into their restaurant since 1962.
Stephanie Stone married into the business in 71. She’s used a grill, a fryer and a stove to serve up steaming plates of home cooked comfort food ever since.
At 66 — and with her husband in his 70s — she said it’s just time for a different phase of life.
“Retire, take it easy,” she said. “Travel a little bit, who knows."
Carol Hawe-Meyer has been coming to Stone’s for decades. Her grandfather and the rest of her family have been regulars since the begninng.
“He used to come in here and eat lunch every day,” Hawe-Meyer said. “It’s just been a part of my life ... it’s like coming home."
Stone shares her recipes with the community for just a little while longer. What will she miss the most?
“The smile when they come and tell you how good the meal was," Stone said. “That’s rewarding.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.