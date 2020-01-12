Ind. State Police issues statewide silver alert for girl, 9, in extreme danger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Police issued a statewide silver alert for a 9-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say Terrisha Bennett was last seen Saturday at 2 p.m., is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, troopers said.
She is four feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 711.
