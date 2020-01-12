Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-REDISTRICTING
Indiana redistricting critics keeping up push for changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Critics of how Indiana politicians dice up the state for congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away. Those advocating for a revamp of Indiana’s redistricting procedures have been frustrated for several years in attempts to find support among Republicans who have supermajority command of the Indiana Legislature. Advocates are backing bills for what they call a more transparent process for next year's redistricting. But the leaders of the House and Senate election committees aren't planning to take action during the 2020 session.
LOST WEDDING RING RETURNED
Indiana man reunited with his late wife's lost wedding ring
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man who spent months heartbroken after losing his late wife's wedding ring has been reunited with the gold band thanks to a posting on social media. Charles McNally was shopping in September when the wedding ring his wife of 56 years, Barbara, had worn until her death in 2018 slipped off his finger. The Richmond man and his family repeatedly searched stores for the missing ring but to no avail. But the Palladium-Item reports that a woman who'd found the ring in a Walmart store saw a Facebook posting McNally's daughter made about the lost ring. She returned it to McNally on Monday.
T25-OHIO ST-INDIANA
Green, Phinisee lead Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season. Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered. The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.
SEVERE WEATHER-ILLINOIS
Freezing rain, storms bring outages to northern Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — Freezing rain from a winter storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation has coated roads and trees with ice across parts of northern Illinois, helping cut power to about 5,000 homes and businesses. Just under 5,000 Commonwealth Edison customers were without power Saturday afternoon across northwestern and northern Illinois. About a third of those outages in the Freeport area, where freezing rain had coated the area with a quarter-inch of ice. Scattered outages were also reported in the Chicago area, which was buffeted by heavy rains and winds ahead of snow, freezing rain and sleet forecast for Saturday night.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY-BICENTENNIAL
Indiana University set to commemorate 200th anniversary
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials plan to toast the school’s bicentennial later this month with the dedication of a new supercomputer, the inaugural chiming of a rare collection of bells and a speech by Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis. The Herald Times reports the Day of Commemoration events are scheduled for Jan. 20. It represents the 200th anniversary of Indiana Gov. Jonathan Jennings’ signing of a bill that led to the school's 1820 founding. All three events are part of a day-long slate of activities to mark the date, including the unveiling of a giant ground sloth’s skeleton replica once housed on the Bloomington campus.
INJURED SCHOOL OFFICER
School officer hurt in student melee ready to return to job
PARKER CITY, Ind. (AP) — A school resource officer who was seriously injured when he tried to break up a fight among junior high school students in eastern Indiana says he's ready to return to work after a lengthy recuperation. Craig Knuckles hopes to return to work sometime after a Monday doctor's appointment. The 35-year-old has been gone from Monroe Central Schools for three weeks that included several days in the hospital. Knuckles suffered a chipped bone in his wrist, a severe concussion, pancreatic trauma, headaches and severe pain when was attacked by two students on Dec. 18 in a noisy auxiliary gym at the school in Parker City.
SEVERE WEATHER-CHICAGO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS
Storm prompts about 1,000 flight cancellations in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm threatening the Chicago area with ice and snow has prompted the cancellation of about 1,000 flights at Chicago’s two main airports. The Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight-tracking website showed that as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 950 flight cancellations were reported at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport and more than 50 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport. The department says that delays at O’Hare and Midway were averaging around 15 minutes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, flood watch and lakeshore flood warning for the Chicago metropolitan area and a winter storm warning for adjacent areas of northwestern Illinois.
LOW-HEAD DAM DEMOLISHED
Indiana dam demolished that was site of 2017 kayaking death
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana dam that was the scene of a deadly 2017 kayaking accident has been demolished, making the region’s Eel River safer for recreation and removing a barrier to migrating fish. Retired Manchester University biology professor Jerry Sweeten says a crew that began demolishing the Collamer Dam on Wednesday finished removing the last of the concrete structure on Thursday. He tells The Journal Gazette that the dam's removal means the Eel River now includes about 95 miles of free-flowing open waterway that will promote both safer recreation and the river's ecological health.