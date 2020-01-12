Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OHIO STATE FRATERNITIES-SUSPENSION
Ohio State suspends 3 fraternities for various violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations. The Columbus Dispatch reports the school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024. Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 of Interfraternity Council's members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation for their behavior earlier that year. The three suspended chapters previously had been placed on disciplinary probation in recent years for various violations.
AP-OH-INFANT'S BODY IN WELL
Couple convicted in infant son's death; body found in well
An Ohio jury has convicted a couple of multiple charges in the death of their infant son. Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Groves, of Otway, was found guilty Friday of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges in southern Ohio's Scioto County. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Forty-one-year-old Daniel Groves was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 47 years. Their son, 2-month-old Dylan, died last March from multiple injuries that testimony revealed were inflicted by his mother. His body was found in a well weeks after his death.
U.S. ATTORNEY-SWEARING-IN
New U.S. Attorney for southern Ohio formally sworn in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The new U.S. Attorney overseeing the southern half of Ohio has been formally sworn into office. David DeVillers was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a nomination supported by both Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The 53-year-old DeVillers took the oath of office Friday from Columbus-based U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley. DeVillers is a longtime assistant U.S. Attorney who led major gang and organized crime investigations. He worked as Prosecutor Advisor to the Iraqi High Tribunal during the 2005 trial of Saddam Hussein. DeVillers' jurisdiction includes Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.
FIRE-THREE DEAD
Police: Wife found dead after explosion was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a woman found dead after an explosion and house fire was stabbed to death and her husband and their 2-year-old daughter died from smoke inhalation. Columbus police previously said 42-year-old Gary Morris likely died from his own actions and the deaths of his wife, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, and daughter, Serina Morris, are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom at the Columbus home the night of Jan. 1. Firefighters later found the bodies inside the home. Two other children who lived at the home were not there that night.
OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Opioid-dependent kids' guardians seek to form class in suit
CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys representing guardians of children born dependent on opioids are asking a federal judge in Cleveland to include them as a group in a class action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry. The motion was filed this week on behalf of guardians caring for children with neonatal abstinence syndrome from Ohio and California. An attorney says around 400,000 such children have been born in the last two decades. Tuesday's motion asks the judge overseeing the lawsuit to create a registry to identify children diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and form a medical panel to determine best practices for treatment.
HIGHWAY PATROL-FATAL SHOOTING
Authorities: Trooper kills man holding woman at gunpoint
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a man holding a woman at gunpoint following a 19-minute high-speed chase. The man shot Thursday morning along Ohio Route 7 in Belmont County has been identified as 41-year-old Joshua Roberts, of Meadville, Pennsylvania. The highway patrol says a 34-year-old woman driving the vehicle was grazed in the shoulder by troopers and received treatment. The highway patrol says the chase began in Monroe County after a license plate check showed the vehicle was stolen out of Pennsylvania and ended when the vehicle ran over spiked stop sticks and crashed.
MISSING TEEN-SEARCH
Volunteers to search for teen who vanished three weeks ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Volunteers are planning to search this weekend for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing three weeks ago. Police in Port Clinton have released little new information as of late about the disappearance of Harley Dilly. He was last seen leaving home on the morning of Dec. 20, but he never showed up for school. Authorities already have carried out several searches with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. Volunteers are planning to go out Saturday in the city along Lake Erie. Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home.
T25-OHIO ST-INDIANA
Green, Phinisee lead Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season. Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered. The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.
BROWNS-COACHING SEARCH
Browns remains coachless as 2-week search drags on
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns remain coachless. Cleveland's coaching search appeared to end Friday when the team met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He was the eighth candidate to interview with the Browns. McDaniels has been connected with the Cleveland job two previous times and he might be ready for his second shot at coaching an NFL team after a bumpy two seasons in Denver. At this point, Cleveland does not have any more scheduled interviews. The team is also looking for a new general manager after firing John Dorsey a few days after dismissing coach Freddie Kitchens.
PROTESTER PUNCHED-TRUMP RALLY
Man convicted of assault for hitting Trump protester
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump has been found guilty. A jury convicted 30-year-old Dallas Frazier Thursday of misdemeanor assault for hitting Michael Alter outside the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati in August. Prosecutors said Frazier jumped out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and shouted, "You want some," before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face. Frazier's attorneys argued it wasn't an assault and that Alter instigated the confrontation by taunting Frazier and making a “come on” gesture. Alter required eye surgery as a result of the attack. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.