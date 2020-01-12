A mild start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has hardly felt like January, and that trend is going to continue through the upcoming week.
Overnight into Monday we will see mainly cloudy skies with low temps by morning in the mid 30′s.
While clouds will be hard to break on Monday, temperatures will still reach the low 50’s by Monday afternoon.
Expect upper 50’s and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with showers back in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Sunshine makes a comeback on Thursday, but the end of the week into the weekend gets a bit unsettled.
Friday morning could see a light wintry mix with showers during the afternoon, and rain is likely on Saturday.
Finally, on Sunday, it looks like January decides to show up with high temps BELOW normal for a change.
