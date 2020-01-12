Parked car overturned by semi outside Corryville Kroger

No injuries were reported after a semi overturned a parked car in Corryville Saturday. (Source: Cincinnati Fire Department)
By Erin Couch | January 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 8:29 PM

CORRYVILLE (FOX19) - Hazmat units responded to the Corryville Kroger after a delivery semi-truck struck a parked car Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati fire officials.

Officials said a Kroger delivery truck rolled away from the store on West Corry Street and struck the parked car, overturning it.

Police told FOX19 NOW they were initially dispatched just before 6 p.m.

A hazmat crew also responded to assist with an oil leak.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

