Parked car overturned by semi outside Corryville Kroger

CORRYVILLE (FOX19) - Hazmat units responded to the Corryville Kroger after a delivery semi-truck struck a parked car Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati fire officials.
Officials said a Kroger delivery truck rolled away from the store on West Corry Street and struck the parked car, overturning it.
Police told FOX19 NOW they were initially dispatched just before 6 p.m.
A hazmat crew also responded to assist with an oil leak.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
