Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing outside of Alexandria bowling alley

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect was arrested in connection with an early Sunday stabbing outside of an Alexandria bowling alley, according to police.
Police said they responded around 12:35 a.m. to Southern Lanes Sports Center on Alexandria Pike for a report of a person pulling a knife in the parking lot.
Officers said upon arrival, they found one stabbing victim.
The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is reportedly listed in stable condition.
One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said. No information has been released on the suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
