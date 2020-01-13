Arrest made after teen struck in front of Pendleton County High School, sheriff’s department says

PENDLETON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -An arrest has been made after a student was struck by car in front of Pendleton County High School Monday morning, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Department said.
Dispatchers say it happened around 8 a.m.
Earlier reports stated that the student was stuck by a school bus, but the sheriff’s department confirmed that the student was struck by a car that was passing a school bus.
The student was transported to Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay, the sheriff’s department said.
The sheriff’s department has not released the reason for the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
