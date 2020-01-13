Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing man with autism

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who is autistic and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Matthew Geohegan, 24, of Florence, was last seen by his parents early Monday morning at their home on Estella Court.
Deputies said it has been reported that he is paranoid due to a belief that an alien invasion is going occur soon. In anticipation, he has “stockpiled” survival supplies which he has taken with him.
According to authorities, a possible destination is reportedly to rural Indiana in Brookeville Lake, Peppertown or the Chesterville area.
Geohegan is described as a white male, 5’10”, 135 pounds, blue eyes and short blond hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, solid gray or black T-shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas tennis shoes.
He left his residence driving a silver, 2007 Toyota Corolla with KY plates 718KZY.
Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is urged to call 911.
