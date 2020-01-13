Clermont County Commission to consider becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuary county

BATAVIA (FOX19) - Clermont County could be the next county become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The Clermont County Board of Commission is scheduled to consider a resolution on the agenda for their meeting Monday.
It declares the board opposes any restrictions on the Second Amendment and reads as follows:
“That the Board of County Commissioners adopts Resolution Number 008-20 resolving to (1) declare Clermont County’s commitment to the Second Amendment in order to preserve for the citizens of Clermont County, Ohio their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America; (2) to express its intent to uphold the Second Amendment Rights of the Citizens of Clermont County, Ohio; (3) to oppose any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms; and (4) through this Resolution hereby declares our rights, our freedom, and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and be held at 101 East Main St., Batavia, OH 45103
Similar resolutions trying to protect gun rights are being adopted nationwide and locally.
