Clermont County husband pleads guilty to murdering estranged wife

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Clermont County man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife, according to court documents.
Union Township police say James M. Hayes, 55, shot and killed his wife Jeanette Hayes on Oct. 23, 2019.
Police say they were called to Spotswood Common after hearing several gunshots in the area.
Court documents state on Oct. 22, Jeanette told James she did not want to continue with their relationship. When he woke up on Oct. 23, he ingested meth and drove to Spotswood Common with the intention of killing her.
Once he arrived, he saw her sitting in a recliner where he fired one round through the sliding glass door. He then stepped to the side of the door and fired two additional rounds, according to court documents.
Jeanette was struck in the neck and shoulder.
James was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder 8 years for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
