Glendale house burglarized, car stolen while homeowners slept, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man broke into a house in Glendale and burglarized the couple that lives there as they slept, according to Glendale Police.
The burglary reportedly occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
The suspect broke into the home through a kitchen window, police say. He then took “various items” in the house, including keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle was reportedly stolen.
Police are asking anyone on Chester Road who has a security camera to review the footage during that time period and call them at 513.678.1017 if you find anything suspicious.
