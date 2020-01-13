Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue got 16 points from Trevion Williams and relied on a staunch defense to pull off a 71-42 upset over No. 8 Michigan State. The victory ends the Boilermakers' two-game losing streak. It's also Purdue's second victory over a Top 10 foe this season and its 15th consecutive home win over a Big Ten opponent. Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 10 points but also had nine turnovers. The Spartans' eight-game winning streak came to an end. Michigan State finished with a season-low point total and lost for the first time since Dec. 3.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime. The Hawkeyes extended their home win streak to 30 games. Jaelynn Penn had 24 points for he Hoosiers, who have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to Feb. 20, 1994. Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Hawkeyes a five-point lead - their biggest of the game to that point - with 1:56 left in the second OT.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Sharpe tied his career high with 33 points and Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 96-71. Trevon Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Bryson Langdon added 12 points and seven assists and Adrian Nelson grabbed 10 rebounds. Northern Kentucky registered a season-high 22 assists on 37-of-66 (56.1%) shooting. The Norse were 13 of 35 from 3-point range. Their 54 points in the second half were a season high. Marcus Burk had 25 points for the Jaguars. Grant Weatherford added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Williams had 11 points and Elyjah Goss grabbed 11 rebounds.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as hot-shooting No. 9 North Carolina State beat beleaguered Notre Dame 90-56. Cunane had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes for coach Wes Moore’s Wolfpack. Jada Boyd scored 16 points, Kayla Jones added 15 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 13 for N.C. State, which shot 57%. Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points for the Fighting Irish, who suffered their fifth straight home loss and seventh of the season. Both of those are low marks for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw in her 33 seasons.