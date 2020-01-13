Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their coach. Stefanski accepted the position Sunday, a day after Minnesota lost in the playoffs. That's according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the sides have yet to finalize a contract. An official announcement is expected Monday. The 37-year-old Stefanski was one of eight candidates to interview with the Browns. They fired Freddie Kitchens after going 6-10 this season. The Browns will next hire a new general manager.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Alex Wood agreed to a $4 million, one-year deal Sunday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Wood confirmed the deal via Twitter with a message that read, “We back.” The left-hander returns to Los Angeles after spending last season with the Cincinnati Reds. He was 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA while injuries plagued him. In returning to the Dodgers, Wood has a chance to join the starting rotation, which he was part of over four seasons.
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Diggins scored 20 points and Marcus Ottey made two free throws with 11 seconds left to help Illinois-Chicago hold off Wright State 76-72. Diggins sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Flames (7-12, 2-4 Horizon League), who handed the Raiders (15-4, 5-1) their first conference loss. Bill Wampler topped Wright State with 16 points, while Louden Love pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 to rally No. 19 West Virginia to a 68-63 win over Texas, running the Mountaineers' winning streak to nine. Martin and Gondrezick combined to score 20 of 21 West Virginia points in the fourth quarter with Gondrezick making the plays to put the Mountaineers in the lead in the final minute and Martin securing the win. Sutton topped Texas with 18 points.