IRS seize popular West Side hall, hall to go up for auction

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The IRS stated in a notice that they have seized a popular hall in the West Side and the hall will be up for auction toward the end of the month.
The notice states that The Farm, located on 239 Anderson Ferry Road, has been seized due to non-payment to the IRS.
The owner, Daniel Elsaesser told our partners at The Enquirer the IRS seized the property and is putting it up for auction Jan. 22 because he failed to pay $126,000 in payroll taxes.
Elsaesser said he hopes to raise the money necessary to repay the successful bidder and keep the business before the sale closes.
"I have to come up with a loan or something within the next six months, but I’m planning on staying in business,'' he said.
Elsaesser said the property has been appraised at $1.5 million, and he hopes to leverage the real estate to secure a loan to pay the back taxes.
"We have served the community for more than 70 years, and we want to stay in business,'' he said. "We’re asking the public to pray for The Farm.''
