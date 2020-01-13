Mild temperatures the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will keep us dry the next couple days. This afternoon, daytime highs will be mild reaching the mid 50s.
Unseasonably warm conditions will stick around through the middle of this week. Showers return to the region Wednesday.
Friday, a system may impact the Tri-State during the morning drive. Morning temperatures below freezing will bring the potential for a wintry mix of rain and snow changing over to rain by the afternoon.
