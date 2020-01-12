Nice today, nicer (and warmer) tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This evening will be partly cloudy and clouds will generally increase overnight as a system passes by the FOX19 NOW viewing area well to the southeast. Around dawn a few sprinkles are possible in Adams, Mason, Lewis, Robertson and far southern Brown Counties. Tomorrow looks like a nice day, the sky will clear and the air will warm into the upper 50s.
Clouds will increase again Wednesday with a few light showers possible late afternoon and evening. Thursday and Friday will be dry but another large, wet storm arrives Friday evening or night with the potential for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms through the day. The rain ends Saturday evening and the sky clears Saturday night.
The weather should be dry into the following weekend. Much colder air is on the way starting January 20th.
