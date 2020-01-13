Police: North College Hill schools on lockdown after report of shots fired

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All North College Hill schools are on lockdown after a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Dallas Avenue, North College Hill police said.
No one was hurt when shots rang out just after 10 a.m. Monday, they said.
Officers had responded to the area for a report of a burglary in progress nearby on De Armand Avenue, according to initial emergency communication reports.
Shortly after, an officer yelled “Shots fired, he’s got a gun!"
Police said they have no further details to provide. They have not confirmed reports police may have been shot at, they said.
They are on scene investigating.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
