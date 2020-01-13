Warrant issued for man accused of groping woman at West Chester gas station

Christopher Scott is is charged with a third degree misdemeanor of sexual imposition. (Source: West Chester Police Department)
January 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 12:04 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have issued a warrant for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman in the men’s restroom at a West Chester Speedway in October.

Christopher Scott has been charged with sexual imposition.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Oct. 22, 2019 at the Speedway in the 7300 block of Tylersville Road.

The court documents state Scott grabbed the victim’s breast and rubbed her genital area with his hand while she was clothed.

Police said he was driving a maroon 4-door truck.

Police said the man was driving this truck. (Source: West Chester Police Department)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

