Water main repairs close lanes on Queen City Bypass, Riverside Drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Water main repairs begin Monday on the Queen City Bypass and Riverside Drive.
Cincinnati Water Works is encouraging drivers to allow extra time for morning and evening commutes and to seek alternate routes if possible.
Westbound Queen City Bypass will be reduced to one lane just west of White Street to repair a large water main in this area.
The lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. during the week, but all lanes of the bypass will be open to traffic on the weekends.
The project is expected to last through mid-February, but weather could play a factor.
Also a reminder, there are several additional traffic restrictions in this area related to ongoing work on the Lick Run Greenway.
Westbound Riverside Drive will also be reduced to one lane west of Bains Street and all eastbound lanes will be closed.
The water main repair is expected to last through the end of January and closures will remain in place around the clock.
There will be a marked detour for Eastbound traffic.
Drivers can take Columbia Parkway to go around the construction.
In addition to those lane closures, Westbound Columbia Parkway will also be reduced to one lane between Delta Avenue and Torrence Parkway around the clock and between William Howard Taft Road and Kemper Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week..
There closures are part of the Columbia Parkway Hillside Stabilization Project.
For more information on these projects, just head to https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/water/news/traffic-alerts/.
