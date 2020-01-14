Addyston Police looking for vandalism suspects after graffiti outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Addyston Police are looking for two suspects they believe are responsible for vandalism in the neighborhood.
A trailer, a speed limit sign, a car, a wall and a garage door were apparently tagged in December. Police say the suspects also hit other city-owned buildings that have already been repainted.
The vandalism includes at least one patch of graffiti that spells out ‘Satan.'
That said, Police Chief Dorian Lacourse tells FOX19 NOW, due to the suspects’ ages, he doesn’t believe they worship the devil.
“I’d say young teenagers by their height,” he said.
Security camera video purportedly shows the suspects walking through a neighborhood on the night the vandalism happened, with a second video showing the suspects quickly leaving the scene.
Lacourse says he wants to find the vandals because, according to him, this is likely not the first time they’ve done this. He speculates they could be responsible for broken windows in businesses and other such acts of vandalism.
“I think they ought to be held responsible for what they did, or at least let their parents know, ‘Hey, do you know where your kids were at two o’clock in the morning?’” He said.
