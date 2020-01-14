Anchor Chris Riva

Chris Riva joined FOX19 NOW in December 2019. His primary role is co-anchor of the 5 and 6 pm newscasts.
Chris was born and raised in Middletown and is a graduate of Wright State University.
His career began as a sports reporter and anchor in Cincinnati with stops in Green Bay and Denver. His work during that time included covering multiple Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals, College National Championships, and various Olympic assignments.
Chris transitioned to the news desk in California. During that time, his assignments included covering presidential elections and raging wildfires.
His work has earned Associated Press, Emmy, and regional Edward R. Murrow awards. Chris has been a part of two National Edward R. Murrow award-winning newsrooms.
Chris is a proud board member of the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group in Middletown. The non-profit organization is leading an effort to restore the historic Sorg Theater in downtown Middletown.
A graduate of Monroe High School, Chris enjoys cycling and snowboarding.