Boone County to introduce 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Boone County officials will vote on their Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on Tuesday.
Boone County is one of 50-plus Kentucky counties considering similar resolutions.
The resolution protects the right to bear arms even if state or federal laws are passed restricting ownership or possession.
Similar resolutions trying to protect gun rights are being adopted nationwide and locally.
Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer wants to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary in order, he says, to protect gun rights for people in the area.
Brewer says there’s no “current infringements” on gun rights in the state, but he adds that could change.
“There are some legislators across the state that are trying to pass what are known as red flag laws,” he told FOX19 NOW, “and red flag laws can vary, but they do take a bite out of the Second Amendment and they do infringe upon those rights.”
Red flag laws allow police or family members to request court-ordered removal of firearms from a person they believe presents a danger to themselves or others.
It isn’t immediately clear what effect Brewer’s proposed resolution would have, but he says it would have the teeth to challenge any perceived infringement upon Second Amendment rights.
