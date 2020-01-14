Clermont Co. farm offering free weddings to military members

The farm is offering small weddings at no cost to military members who are currently serving or who have served in the past. (Source: unsplash.com)
January 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 11:15 AM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A farm in Clermont County is offering free wedding the entire month of October to all military personnel, currently serving and veterans as a thank you for their service.

WoodBottom Quail Farms is a veteran-owned and woman-owned family farm.

The are offering a ceremony in their 1800s rustic barn and a wedding officiant.

WoodBottom Quail Farms said several businesses around Cincinnati have joined in offering gifts and services including professional photography, gift cards, swag bags, floral arrangements, music, and handcrafted gifts.

You can donate monetary donations for their “Month of Military.”

They are also collecting new and gently used wedding dresses, wedding decor, as well as building supplies to add extra space for the weddings.

For more information about WoodBottom Quail Farms, visit their website.

