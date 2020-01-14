The Coffee Exchange reopens after devastating fire in Pleasant Ridge

The Coffee Exchange reopens after devastating fire in Pleasant Ridge
The Coffee Exchange reopened Tuesday morning in a new space after its former building was destroyed in a fire. (Source: The Coffee Exchange Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 14, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 7:11 AM

PLEASANT RIDGE (FOX19) - A coffee shop in eastern Cincinnati reopened in a new location early Tuesday after fire destroyed its former building in 2018.

The Coffee Exchange threw open its doors to brisk business right away at 6041 Montgomery Road.

“We have worked so hard for this day and hope you are all as pleased with the results as we are, it is truly more than I could have imagined!!!” reads the shop’s Facebook page.

Related: Fire destroys Coffee Exchange next to Molly Malone’s, damage set at $300K

“Please be patient with us as we get going again!! We are still getting used to our new equipment and space. We will do our best to keep inventory stocked and people moving through efficiently, but expect large crowds the first few days. The Coffee Exchange hopes to be a welcoming spot for friends, neighbors and passers-by. We have coffee, tea, smoothies, treats, grab-and-go snacks and much more.”

Beginning Tuesday, January 14, our hours will be: Monday - Friday 6:30am to 5:00pm Saturday & Sunday 7:30am to...

Posted by The Coffee Exchange of Pleasant Ridge on Sunday, January 12, 2020

A three-alarm fire on June 7, 2018 destroyed the coffee business next to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and apartments on the second story, displacing 10 people and causing $300,000 in damage, Cincinnati fire officials.

The space that housed Coffee Exchange and apartments on Montgomery Road is a total loss, they said.

Fire investigators determined the blaze started from an evaporator unit for an HVAC system in the apartment above the business.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.