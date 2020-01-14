The Coffee Exchange reopens after devastating fire in Pleasant Ridge

PLEASANT RIDGE (FOX19) - A coffee shop in eastern Cincinnati reopened in a new location early Tuesday after fire destroyed its former building in 2018.
The Coffee Exchange threw open its doors to brisk business right away at 6041 Montgomery Road.
“We have worked so hard for this day and hope you are all as pleased with the results as we are, it is truly more than I could have imagined!!!” reads the shop’s Facebook page.
“Please be patient with us as we get going again!! We are still getting used to our new equipment and space. We will do our best to keep inventory stocked and people moving through efficiently, but expect large crowds the first few days. The Coffee Exchange hopes to be a welcoming spot for friends, neighbors and passers-by. We have coffee, tea, smoothies, treats, grab-and-go snacks and much more.”
A three-alarm fire on June 7, 2018 destroyed the coffee business next to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and apartments on the second story, displacing 10 people and causing $300,000 in damage, Cincinnati fire officials.
The space that housed Coffee Exchange and apartments on Montgomery Road is a total loss, they said.
Fire investigators determined the blaze started from an evaporator unit for an HVAC system in the apartment above the business.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.