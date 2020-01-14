Dry for now, few showers on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will hold on into Tuesday afternoon, before a partly cloudy sky later on Tuesday. A daytime high of 57 degrees.
Clouds will increase again Wednesday with a few light showers possible late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be dry and cooler in the low 40s. Then another large, wet storm arrives Friday evening or night with the potential for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms through the day. The rain ends Saturday evening and the sky clears Saturday night.
The weather should be dry Sunday into Monday, Much colder air is on the way starting January 20th.
