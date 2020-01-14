Family pleading for information six years after woman was gunned down in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After six years of silence, the family of a woman who was murdered in the middle of a Cincinnati street is making a desperate plea for information.
On a snowy winter night in January 2014, Jessica Revelee’s life was taken. Police said someone sitting inside a vehicle aimed a gun at her and killed her on West McMicken Street in Over-the-Rhine.
“She walked up to the car and was blown away," Revelee’s sister, Laura Stiver said.
After being shot in the face, Revelee’s lifeless body lay in the street until investigators showed up at the scene.
“All we want to know is the real reason why and who did it," Stiver said. "Come on now, it’s been six years.”
Revelee was battling addiction, according to Stiver. She says her sister was a sweetheart who did not know a stranger, but was caught up in a dangerous lifestyle.
“Great person. She graduated high school," Stiver said. "She was a daycare teacher for a while. Her whole life wasn’t just drugs and walking the streets.”
Even when Revelee was struggling to find her own way, Stiver said she was helping others escape a life of drugs and prostitution.
“There’s been quite a few [women] that have told me ‘if it wasn’t for Jess, I don’t know where I’d be,'” Stiver said.
Days before her death, Revelee told relatives that she was scared because she was worried someone was after her.
“There was guys out here that didn’t like her stopping any of their stuff and getting some of her friends off the streets,” Stiver explained.
Stiver says there are people who witnessed her murder, yet none of them have come forward.
“It’s been six years for Jessie" Stiver said, "and the group she was walking with ain’t saying a word,
All Revelee’s loved ones want now is answers.
“Why?" Stiver asked. “Was it really worth it? In the end, it just comes down to Jessie deserves justice, and that person needs to pay for what they did to her.”
At the time of the murder, Cincinnati Police said they were looking for a brown Chevrolet Implala with tinted windows. It is not clear if they located that vehicle.
Cincinnati Police investigators have not released any more information on the case.
Anyone with information can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. There is a reward available.
