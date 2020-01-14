Go on a treasure hunt for real gold in Harrison

CINCINNATI (FOX19) — You can treasure hunt for real gold — that you can keep — throughout Harrison.
Divrsion Arcade & Board Games said six treasure chests will be out for 60 to 90 days and if they’re not found its value will double to $200, then $400, then $800.
The process will continue until each chest is found.
The business posts clues and riddles to help lead hunters to the treasure.
Every Saturday morning they release a new clue to assist in the treasure hunt. Clues can be picked up in their store located at 1151 Stone Drive on Saturday morning and they will be posted online Monday morning.
All chests are hidden within the 45030 zip code map.
If a chest is found the key to unlock it is at their store. According to Divrsion Arcade & Board Games, the gold can be cashed in at our store or you are welcome to keep it.
They have put together a Facebook page to keep track of when a chest is found and share updates with the treasure hunters.
Divrsion Arcade & Board Games shared a few helpful guidelines:
- Digging, climbing, or traveling in an unsafe area is not encouraged or required for the treasure hunt.
- Please do not damage, deface, or destroy public or private property, especially archaeological or historical sites, when searching.
- Do not harm plant or animal life when searching.
- Please do not explore restricted, prohibited, or otherwise dangerous locations.
- Please remember the treasure isn't placed far off the beaten path, exploration far off any designated path is not required.
- All laws and land management policies apply.
- A treasure chest will not be hidden at any cemeteries.
