Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers got 21 points and a late block from T.J. Warren to close out a 101-95 victory over Philadelphia. The 76ers led by 11 midway through the third quarter and looked like they might hold on after retaking a 92-89 lead with 3:36 left in the game. Instead, the Pacers charged back and took the lead for good when Myles Turner made two free throws with 1:41 to go. They closed it out at the free-throw line. Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth. Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.