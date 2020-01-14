‘It is time to rethink the role of the FBI’ Ohio sheriff writes letter to Trump calling for shift of some powers to U.S. Marshals

The FBI originated from a force of Special Agents created in 1908 by then Attorney General Charles Bonaparte. It is well documented that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was responsible for creating the dynasty that is now the FBI, and this is not the first time the FBI has been accused of meddling in presidential affairs. The offices of the United States Marshals was created by the first Congress in the Judicial Act of 1789. It is time to consider reallocating some responsibilities to the Marshals thereby balancing the investigative power of the FBI and pulling back the curtain of the all-powerful Wizard.