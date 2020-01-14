Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL SAFETY
New school safety bill requires armed officers at schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring any police officer assigned to schools to be armed. The measure introduced Monday is a follow-up to last year's school safety law that stemmed from a deadly school shooting. The new measure was introduced by Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise. Last year's school safety law did not specify whether school police needed to carry a weapon. The follow-up measure would require that all school-based police officers be armed. Last year's school safety law was in response to the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School. Two 15-year-old students were killed.
AP-US-COAL-TRAIN-BLOCKED
Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky coal miners and their families are standing on train tracks to prevent a train loaded with coal from leaving. They say they worked since Dec. 16 without being paid. The tracks lead from Quest Energy in Pike County. Miners told WYMT-TV they expected to be paid Friday, then were told to wait until Monday, when the date was pushed back again. Quest Energy was closed for the day and couldn't be reached for comment. Miners told the Lexington Herald-Leader about 50 workers are owed for three weeks of work. Miners last summer in Harlan County held a similar protest when Blackjewel filed bankruptcy.
HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
Third horse rescued in Kentucky where 20 others were killed
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A third horse has been rescued from a strip mine site in Kentucky where 20 horses were found fatally shot. News outlets report a filly was captured by Dumas Rescue on Saturday and taken to the Kentucky Humane Society. The horse is believed to be the daughter of the pregnant mare and sister to the colt who was rescued in late December. Authorities say 20 horses were found dead along U.S. 23 over a six-day span. Dumas Rescue attempted to save three additional surviving horses but they were scared away by the sound of a distant rifle. A $23,000 reward is being offered for information about the shootings.
REDISTRICTING
League of Women Voters urges redistricting advisory group
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The League of Women Voters of Kentucky has urged state lawmakers to create a citizen-led commission to recommend new state and federal legislative maps. The Kentucky League spoke out Monday in a preemptive push well ahead of the next round of legislative redistricting after the 2020 census. The proposal would set up a 15-member advisory commission that would reach out to Kentuckians to gather input before developing a plan for setting state and federal legislative districts. The legislature would make the final decision. The legislature is required to redraw district boundaries once every 10 years to account for population shifts.
FATAL DOG ATTACK
Kentucky woman pleads not guilty to murder in dog attack
CONWAY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who authorities say released her pit bull on a man has pleaded not guilty to murder in his death. News outlets report 38-year-old Melissa Wolke pleaded not guilty Monday to all charges including murder, alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest. Kentucky State Police say they responded to a home Friday for a reported fatal dog attack. Police say Wolke was found assaulting 55-year-old Donald Abner and encouraging her pit bull to attack him. Police say the dog was fatally shot and Wolke was shot with a stun gun. Police say Abner had dog bites on his face and head. An autopsy is being performed on Abner and the dog.
FIGHTING HUNGER
Lawmakers help distribute food to children facing hunger
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have pitched in to distribute food to children at risk of going hungry. Lawmakers from both parties formed assembly lines Monday to put pasta, canned vegetables, pudding cups, juice boxes and other food into bags. Feeding Kentucky organized the event. Executive Director Tamara Sandberg says the goal is to distribute 2,100 bags of food to 18 schools or Head Start programs statewide. Lawmakers volunteered at an event planned by Senate President Robert Stivers and House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam" Carney. Carney has been hospitalized since last month with a severe case of pancreatitis.