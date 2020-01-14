Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a vehicle has crashed into an apartment unit and ignited a fire and the driver has died. Columbus police say the crash Sunday afternoon occurred just after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police say the driver's death is being investigated as a homicide. The vehicle and building were in flames when officers arrived. The male driver's body was found after the fire was extinguished. His identity wasn't immediately released. Police say another male who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash received minor injuries. They say their investigation is continuing.